Jude Bellingham Trent Alexander-Arnold Getty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Agent Jude! Bellingham's relationship with Trent Alexander-Arnold could prove pivotal to Real Madrid's pursuit of Liverpool ace

T. Alexander-ArnoldJ. BellinghamLiverpoolReal MadridPremier LeagueLaLigaTransfers

Real Madrid are looking to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Jude Bellingham's relationship with the Liverpool star may help their pursuit.

  • Real Madrid looking to sign Alexander-Arnold
  • Liverpool stars friendship with Bellingham may help
  • Real Madrid looking to sign full-back as a free agent
