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Jude Bellingham taking it 'step by step' as Real Madrid boss addresses midfielder's 'unusual' injury situation after being left out of England friendlies
Bellingham sidelined for England friendlies
Bellingham’s lack of involvement for the Three Lions came as a surprise given his inclusion in Tuchel’s latest squad for World Cup 2026 preparations. The midfielder was omitted from the matchday squad for the 1-1 draw with Uruguay and remained an unused substitute during the 1-0 defeat to Japan at Wembley. Prior to the break, the former Birmingham City star had only managed a brief 16-minute cameo against Atletico Madrid, marking his return from a 44-day layoff.
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Arbeloa explains approach
Speaking in the Valdebebas press room ahead of Madrid’s La Liga clash with Mallorca, Arbeloa admitted that while the circumstances were unconventional, he respected the decision to protect the player. The coach emphasised that the priority remains getting Bellingham back to peak match fitness following his lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Arbeloa said: "Jude's case was a bit unusual, because he played a few minutes against Atletico, but Tuchel has decided against it now. They didn't want to take any risks. Jude is smart enough to have had some good training sessions. And he's ready to help tomorrow. We need him to get back into match fitness. I didn't have any plan, the English coach had the plan. For me, it's not a problem that he's not playing. For me, he's going to be a key player and he needs to get back to his best form, and that's done by playing. He's been out for a long time and we're going to have to take it step by step."
Gradual first-team integration
With a congested fixture list approaching, the Madrid hierarchy is wary of rushing their talismanic midfielder back into a starting role too quickly to avoid any potential setbacks during the season's run-in. Arbeloa added: "I plan to field the best team to win the match. We have three extremely demanding matches in six days; there's no room for error. And tomorrow I'll field the best possible team. Although I always say it, we're going to need everyone, and that's becoming clear."
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Defining schedule for Los Blancos
Madrid trail leaders Barcelona by four points in La Liga with only nine matches remaining, making the reintegration of Bellingham vital for the title charge. A relentless April schedule features a Champions League quarter-final showdown with Bayern Munich, alongside domestic tests versus Girona, Deportivo Alaves and Real Betis. Facing further high-stakes clashes, including a trip to Sevilla in May, Arbeloa must navigate his squad's mounting fatigue to avoid losing ground in their pursuit of silverware.