Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden & the eight England players with the most at stake in Three Lions' final World Cup qualifiers

The Three Lions have just four more matches to play before Tuchel announces his provisional travelling party in May, so there is incredibly limited time to make an impression on the head coach up close and personal. After the final qualifiers, England will play two friendlies in March. Then, it's decision time for their German tactician.

His latest squad was once again difficult to predict; there is the potential for more senior debuts and recalls for both Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, while other big names like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jack Grealish continue to be overlooked as their hopes of making the final cut fade.

Even for certain players who have been included in the November camp, the pressure is on, with Tuchel admitting he has "a settled mind" when it comes to those who will be on the plane come June: "I will also be open because I know anything can happen. I need to make sure the door is always open and they are on their toes and they have a chance to be with us."

With that in mind, here are the eight England players most under pressure to deliver in the Three Lions' final World Cup qualifiers...