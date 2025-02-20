Kylian Mbappe Rodrygo Real Madrid 2024-25Getty
Jude Bellingham names unheralded ‘Galactico’ as 'most talented player' in Real Madrid squad after Kylian Mbappe steals more headlines with Champions League hat-trick vs Man City

Jude Bellingham has named unheralded Rodrygo as “the most talented and most gifted player” in Real Madrid’s squad of ‘Galacticos’.

  • Mbappe top scoring for Blancos this season
  • Bellingham & Vinicius are Ballon d'Or contenders
  • Rodrygo's value to collective cause highlighted
