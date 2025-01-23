Lionel Messi Jude Bellingham Champions LeagueGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Jude Bellingham matches magical Lionel Messi in Champions League! Real Madrid superstar emulates Barcelona icon but Kylian Mbappe’s remarkable record remains intact

J. BellinghamL. MessiChampions LeagueK. MbappeErling HaalandReal Madrid

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has matched Champions League numbers posted by Lionel Messi, but Kylian Mbappe’s record remains intact.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • England star has reached 24 goal contributions
  • Same number Argentine icon posted at 21 years of age
  • Mbappe tops the charts with 37 goal involvements
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be the topscorer of 24/25 UEFA Champions League?

Stan Sport AU logo
783 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More