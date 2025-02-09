Jude Bellingham labelled an 'obnoxious piece of sh*t' as fans accuse Real Madrid star of having 'serious anger issues' after X-rated tirade at linesman in derby draw with Atletico Madrid
Fans took to social media to criticise Jude Bellingham after his verbal tirade against the linesman in Real Madrid's draw with Atletico Madrid.
- Bellingham called out for behaviour
- Fan take to social media to express views
- Midfielder accused of having 'anger issues'