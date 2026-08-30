'I feel freedom again!' - Jude Bellingham hails Jose Mourinho as new Real Madrid role has unlocked his best form

Speaking to Real Madrid's official media channels, Bellingham expressed his delight at the tactical shift implemented by Mourinho. He explained that his altered positioning has removed previous constraints, allowing him to dictate play more naturally and make late surges.

"I feel greater freedom again, greater freedom to decide when to drop back, when to push forward, or when to make runs into the box," Bellingham said.

The midfielder believes this is the ideal setup to maximise his output on the pitch. "I think this is the best position for me, as it allows me to show all my abilities," he added. "I am truly grateful to the manager for his trust in me and for giving me the chance to play this way."