'What a load of sh*t!' - Jude Bellingham furiously takes aim at 'clown' journalists amid reports of bust-up with sacked Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso

Bellingham has now rejected speculation he did not support Alonso as Real Madrid manager on his own app. He highlighted some of the reports in question and responded with some strong words, posting: "Until now l've let far too many of these slide, always hoping the truth will come to light in its own time. But honestly... What a load of sh*t. Truly feel sorry for the people that hang onto the every word of these clowns and their 'sources'. Do not believe everything you read, every now and then these lot need to be held accountable for spreading this kind of damaging misinformation for clicks and added controversy."

