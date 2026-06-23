Jude Bellingham takes England record from Wayne Rooney - with Real Madrid superstar hitting notable Three Lions milestone at 2026 World Cup

Bellingham has comfortably surpassed Rooney to become the youngest player to reach the 50-cap milestone for England. The Real Madrid star achieved this remarkable feat at the age of 22 years and 359 days, beating the former Manchester United striker who reached his half-century at 23 years and 159 days.

Bellingham celebrated the occasion when lining up against Ghana in Boston. His previous outing saw him find the target in a 4-2 win over Croatia following a driving burst into the box. With that strike, Bellingham reached seven goals for the national team. Having made his senior debut in 2020, he is already a veteran of four international tournaments, demonstrating an unmatched level of consistency.



