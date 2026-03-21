Jude Bellingham back for Real Madrid derby clash after six week absence, Alvaro Arbeloa confirms

Arbeloa has confirmed that Bellingham is poised to make his Real comeback after missing the last six weeks of action. The England international has been called up by manager Tuchel for the Three Lions' upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, and Arbeloa insists he has no issue with the German's decision to select him despite his lack of minutes. The midfielder travelled to Manchester for the club's clash with City in the Champions League in midweek, but he did not play any part in the game and Arbeloa has now confirmed that he is fit and available for the encounter with Atletico.

"He's available, and he'll be in the squad tomorrow," Arbeloa said. "We'll see if he plays. I think so. I'm looking forward to seeing him on the pitch. He's an intelligent player, and he knows what to do in every moment. I'm happy he'll be available and ready to help us tomorrow."