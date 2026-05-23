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Jude Bellingham & Kylian Mbappe among the goals as Real Madrid end disappointing season on a high against Athletic Club
Farewell to a legendary captain
The night was primarily about Carvajal, the final remaining pillar of the squad that secured six Champions League titles. The veteran full-back was given a hero's welcome as he took to the pitch for the final time as captain, with the South Stand displaying a tifo of Alfredo Di Stefano alongside a young Carvajal with the message: "The dream of a child, the triumph of a legend."
True to his competitive nature, Carvajal did not just show up for the ceremony. He produced a trademark precision diagonal pass to find Gonzalo Garcia, who finished emphatically with a volley to open the scoring, marking the defender's first goal contribution of the season. It was a moment of pure quality that reminded the Madrid faithful exactly what they will be missing next season as the defender brings an end to a glittering era in the capital.
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Bellingham shines as Mbappe secures Pichichi
Despite the celebratory atmosphere for Carvajal, Mbappe experienced a more complicated evening. The Frenchman secured the Pichichi trophy as the league's top scorer, but he was met with whistles from sections of the Bernabeu crowd following recent comments made after the Oviedo match. However, Bellingham was on hand to double the lead, latching onto a delicate chipped pass from Thiago Pitarch to fire home a volley that brought back the "Hey Jude" chants.
Mbappe eventually silenced some of his critics by getting on the scoresheet himself in the second half. Receiving the ball on the edge of the area, the forward turned sharply and buried a low strike into the corner. His celebration was notably restrained, opting for a quick run to the bench to embrace departing coach Alvaro Arbeloa.
Athletic Club show resilience in Valverde's swan song
Athletic Club did not make life easy for the hosts, playing with a freedom that reflected their secured safety in the division. Ernesto Valverde, a legend in the dugout for the Basque side, saw his team pull one back just before the break. Iñaki Williams found space on the right wing and delivered a dangerous cross for Gorka Guruzeta, who finished with clinical efficiency to make it 2-1.
The visitors continued to threaten in the second half, with Robert Navarro coming close to an equaliser following good work from Andoni Gorosabel. Later in the half, Brahim scored Real Madrid's fourth goal, assisted by Thiago for the second time, before Urko Izeta added Athletic's second. Valverde used the closing stages to give Inigo Lekue a final run-out in an Athletic shirt, ensuring the club's faithful servants were also recognised. While the result ultimately went against them, the Lions remained competitive until the final whistle, reflecting the spirit Valverde has instilled during his tenure.
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The end of a golden era
The final whistle triggered emotional scenes as the stadium rose to honour Carvajal and the departing David Alaba. The Austrian defender, whose time in Madrid was heavily impacted by injuries, was given a guard of honour by both sets of players. In the stands, fans held up white chairs in a tribute to Alaba’s iconic celebration during the famous comeback against Paris Saint-Germain years prior.