ZUMA Press Wire
Juan Cuadrado completes emotional Colombia return as Millonarios confirm signing of former Juventus and Chelsea star
Veteran winger secures homecoming
Colombian heavyweights Millonarios officially confirmed the free transfer signing of Cuadrado on Thursday. The switch brings an end to the winger's 17-season European tenure, which saw him feature across eight different clubs. The 38-year-old now returns to his homeland to represent Colombia's second-most successful club, having started his professional career with Independiente Medellin.
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Club hails iconic signing
The club did not disclose the financial details of the agreement when welcoming the player to the capital, though Transfermarktreports his deal runs until June 2027. Welcoming the return of the national team icon to the domestic top flight, Millonarios released a statement saying: "After gracing some of the most important stages in world football, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado returns to Colombia to wear the Blue jersey and begin a new chapter of his career with Millonarios."
Decorated career spans continents
Since moving abroad to join Udinese in the summer of 2009, Cuadrado enjoyed a glittering career highlighted by a Premier League triumph at Chelsea and five Serie A titles across seven years with Juventus. Alongside spells at Lecce, Fiorentina, Inter Milan, Atalanta, and Pisa, he established himself as an international stalwart with 116 caps and 11 goals. Featuring across two World Cups and five Copa America tournaments cements his status as one of Colombia's most decorated footballers.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Domestic title charge begins
Cuadrado will look to get up to speed quickly in the Categoria Primera A as Millonarios step up their pursuit of domestic silverware. The veteran's extensive elite European pedigree offers invaluable poise for the Bogota outfit amid an increasingly demanding fixture schedule. His forthcoming debut in blue promises to be one of the headline attractions in Colombian football over the coming weeks.
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