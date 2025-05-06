The journey begins! Cristiano Ronaldo's son receives maiden Portugal call-up after impressing in Al-Nassr academy ranks as door left open to play alongside his father
Cristiano Ronaldo’s son has been called up by Portugal for the first time, with a door being left open for him to one day play alongside his father.
- Ronaldo Jr is currently 14 years of age
- Selected by Portugal at U15 level
- May one day grace same side as his dad