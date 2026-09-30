Josko Gvardiol makes honest Lamine Yamal admission after Croatia suffers heavy defeat to Spain

Spain continued their dominant run as world champions with a convincing victory over Croatia in the Nations League. While the collective Spanish performance was impressive, it was Yamal who once again stole the headlines. The Barcelona prodigy scored twice and provided a crucial assist, leaving the Croatian defense, including Gvardiol, struggling for answers throughout the night in Seville.

Reflecting on the difficulty of facing the teenage winger, Gvardiol offered a blunt appraisal of the challenge Yamal poses to even the most elite defenders. "We know what Yamal is like. When he's given 1-on-1 space, he'll take advantage of it. He should always be doubled, sometimes we've succeeded, sometimes we haven't. If he has the worst day, he'll get through at least 10 times," Gvardiol admitted.