Josh Sargent makes history! USMNT star hits impressive Championship milestone after continuing Norwich City scoring streak against Plymouth Argyle
Norwich City and USMNT star Josh Sargent made history by setting an impressive Championship milestone after finding the net against Plymouth Argyle.
- Norwich registered a 2-1 comeback win against Plymouth
- Sargent scored the equaliser after the hour mark
- It was his ninth successive home game with a goal