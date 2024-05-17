Josh Sargent Norwich City 2024Getty Images
Jacob Schneider

Josh Sargent a Copa America doubt for USMNT after striker exits Norwich's Championship playoff semifinal with ankle injury

USMNT star Josh Sargent's is suddenly a doubt for the Copa America after picking up an ankle injury for Norwich City on Thursday evening.

  • Norwich fall to Leeds in Championship playoff semifinal
  • Sargent leaves match at halftime with ankle injury
  • American a doubt for Copa America now
