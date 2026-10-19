'He plays with the 125 they paid for him!' – Jose Mourinho delivers blunt Yan Diomande verdict

Teenage winger Yan Diomande produced a memorable performance in Real Madrid's 4-1 victory over Sevilla, setting up Arda Guler's opening strike before capping the win with a brilliant individual goal. The youngster set off on a powerful run from the flank before drilling a right-footed shot into the net.

The display highlighted Diomande's explosive pace and raw talent in transition.

However, manager Jose Mourinho used his post-match press conference to outline how much growth the young attacker still requires.