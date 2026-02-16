'I've been doing it all my life' - Jose Mourinho admits 'wounded kings' Real Madrid will be 'dangerous' but Benfica boss insists he's 'used to' big Champions League challenges

Facing the media at the Estadio da Luz, Mourinho refused to get carried away by the memory of Benfica’s shock victory in the league phase. The Portuguese tactician knows that the 4-2 triumph, while historic, has only served to provoke the 15-time European champions. With Real Madrid arriving in Lisbon desperate to restore their reputation, Mourinho cautioned his squad that facing a cornered beast is often harder than facing a confident one.

"They are wounded. And a wounded king is dangerous," Mourinho told reporters. "We will play the first leg with our heads, ambition, and confidence. We know what we did to the kings of the Champions League, but we must be ready for their reaction."

The defeat in Lisbon earlier this campaign was a catastrophic result for Los Blancos, dropping them from third to ninth in the table and forcing them into this perilous play-off round. It was a chaotic night defined by Anatoliy Trubin’s stunning 98th-minute header, a moment Mourinho referenced with a wry smile.

"Trubin won't be in the attack at the Luz stadium this time," he joked, lightening the mood before turning serious about his own pedigree in knockout football. "I'm very used to these kinds of ties. I've been doing it all my life. People often think you need a certain result in the first leg for this or that reason. I say there is no definitive result."