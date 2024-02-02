Jose Mourinho does have 'unfinished business' at Man Utd - and he might be exactly the right man to kick off the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era

The charismatic Portuguese coach is once again a free agent, and has reportedly set his sights on a sensational return to Old Trafford

"There are still people in that club, when I say people I mean some players but also some other people that are not players, that are still there when I told [Manchester] United after two months, 'with these people you are never going to do it'. And they are still there."

Jose Mourinho's recent comments on former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel's podcast 'Obi One' were typical of a man who has become a master at conjuring up excuses for his failures. The 61-year-old is one of the most decorated managers in history, but when things go wrong, he doesn't hesitate to point the finger of blame at those working behind the scenes, or indeed his players.

Roma were the latest club to lose patience with Mourinho - who never missed an opportunity to moan about having to work within a tight transfer budget at Stadio Olimpico - as he was sacked following a 3-1 loss to AC Milan that left the Giallorossi ninth in Serie A after 20 games.

Article continues below

Third-season syndrome kicked in for Mourinho once again as optimism gave way to toxicity in the Italian capital, and he has now been dismissed by four clubs in a row. But there will always be a route back into the game for the 'Special One', and although there is no denying he is now a relic of a bygone generation, there is still no one better at delivering short-term results.

United just so happen to be in need of a quick turnaround in fortunes, and according to the Daily Mail, Mourinho feels he has "unfinished business" at Old Trafford. The report even goes so far as to suggest that the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss has "made it his mission" to take charge of the Red Devils for a second time.

On first glance that will seem like a nightmare scenario to most United supporters. But Mourinho might just be the perfect man to kick off a new era under the club's new minority owners, INEOS.