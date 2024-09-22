Jose Mourinho storms off after being mocked as 'The Crying One' following Fenerbahce's defeat to Galatasaray

Getty/X (@GalatasaraySK)Scott WilsonJose Mourinho storms off after being mocked as 'The Crying One' following Fenerbahce's defeat to GalatasarayJ. MourinhoGalatasaraySuper LigFenerbahceFenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho wasn't happy after being dubbed 'The Crying One' on social media by Galatasaray.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFenerbahce lose 3-1 to GalatasarayMourinho labelled 'The Crying One'Hired by Turkish side in the summerFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below