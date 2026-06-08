Revealed: The ‘unfinished business’ that returned Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid - with the ‘Special One’ determined to scratch annoying trophy itch

While Mourinho's first spell at the Bernabeu between 2010 and 2013 is remembered for breaking domestic records and ending Barcelona’s dominance, it was ultimately defined by a sense of what might have been. Despite reaching three consecutive Champions League semi-finals, the Portuguese never managed to hoist the famous trophy with Los Blancos, leaving behind a nagging feeling of "unfinished business."

The veteran coach is now set to take charge again following Perez’s re-election. For Mourinho, the opportunity to return is primarily about scratching that continental itch. Having won the Champions League with Porto and Inter, the challenge of doing so in Madrid is understood to be the primary factor that convinced him to accept the role once more, according to AS.







