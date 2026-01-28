Jose Mourinho responds to question on Barcelona Negreira case ahead of Real Madrid reunion

While he was reticent to discuss refereeing scandals, the two-time Champions League winner was far more open when discussing his former players. The reunion with Los Blancos brought back memories of his stormy yet successful spell in Madrid, and he singled out Alvaro Arbeloa for special praise. The former full-back, who was a staunch loyalist during the manager's divisive final season in Spain, was described in glowing terms, not just as a footballer, but as a human being.

"They are special former players," he said of Madrid's new head coach. "With Alvaro, from a personal empathy point of view, he is one of my favourite players of all time. He was obviously not the best player who played for me at Real Madrid, but he is surely one of the best men who ever played for me. And he is the last person I would want to put under pressure."

He also touched upon the future of Xabi Alonso, another lieutenant from his Madrid days, following his sacking by the Spanish giants. Despite the upset, the Benfica manager predicted a bright future for his fellow coach. Describing him as another of his "boys," he noted that "his career will take another path, because he has shown the level of coach he can become."

