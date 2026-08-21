'I didn't ask for him!' - Jose Mourinho reveals truth behind Real Madrid record signing Yan Diomande

Mourinho has opened up about the €140m arrival of Diomande, admitting that he did not specifically request the club’s latest record signing. Speaking to El Chiringuito, the "Special One" explained his approach to the transfer market upon his return to the Spanish capital, insisting that he did not arrive with a list of demands for the board.

When questioned if he was the driving force behind the move, Mourinho was blunt, stating: "No, I didn't ask for anyone. I came in without demanding a single player, having taken a good look at the squad and knowing exactly what I wanted to happen.

"I knew what was happening [at the club] and what wasn't. I wanted to arrive knowing a lot, but acting as if I knew nothing. I knew what I wanted, but I wanted to hear what the club was thinking. And we were completely on the same wavelength. We've always moved in that direction; without me demanding anything, things just fell into place naturally."