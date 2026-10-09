Jose Mourinho defends Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior amid dip in form and criticism

The spotlight on Vinicius has intensified in recent weeks at the Santiago Bernabeu. After a period where he cemented himself as a global superstar, a significant dip in form has led to questions about his status in the starting eleven. Speaking to the media before the Villarreal fixture, Jose Mourinho discussed the concept of meritocracy while acknowledging that some players require a more nuanced approach to regain their confidence and rhythm.

"Meritocracy, yes, but you also have to be open, not depending on the player's name, but on the moment he is going through. You have to know what is the best way to help a player. When some are not well, there are different strategies to make them progress. One of them is pure meritocracy: if you are not good, you go out. But that carries risks. Some players need time to return to their usual level. You refer to Vinicius, I will not hide," Mourinho explained.