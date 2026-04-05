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Avoid Jose Mourinho! Newcastle warned off ‘Special One’ as club legend Chris Waddle explains why fans would not be happy with ‘1-0 every week’
Mourinho style a 'disastrous' fit for Tyneside
As pressure mounts on Eddie Howe following Newcastle's struggle for consistency in the Premier League, the rumor mill has gone into overdrive. Chief executive David Hopkinson recently refused to give Howe any long-term assurances, leading to heavy speculation linking former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss Mourinho with a return to English football.
However, Waddle insists that the Portuguese manager's pragmatic approach would clash with the club's identity.
“Listen, I respect Jose,” Waddle told Fruity King. “You can’t not respect Mourinho for what he's done in the game and the trophies he's won. But let's be perfectly honest, he'll probably admit it himself that his teams are not the most entertaining. He looks at results and really that's what football's all about but Newcastle are a club that’s about more than just that".
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The shadow of Sir Bobby Robson
Mourinho has often spoken fondly of the Magpies, largely due to his close relationship with the legendary Sir Bobby Robson. Despite this emotional connection, Waddle argues that the St James' Park crowd demands a specific brand of "front-foot" football that has been the hallmark of their most beloved managers.
He said: “The managers who are remembered at Newcastle United are Joe Harvey, Arthur Cox, Bobby Robson, Kevin Keegan and now Eddie Howe because they always played on the front foot. They don't mention the other managers and they may have done very good jobs, don't get me wrong, but they don't mention a lot of the other managers”
The ex-England international added: “Mourinho went to Tottenham and the Tottenham fans didn't really like his football because they expect entertaining, expansive football. They want to see entertainment. If you’re looking at Jose Mourinho, you’re looking at his results, not how he gets them. I think Newcastle fans would find it hard to take Mourinho and his football if it was 1-0 every week.”
Xavi as an 'exciting' but risky gamble
While Mourinho represents the defensive end of the spectrum, former Barcelona boss Xavi has also emerged as a high-profile candidate.
Xavi, who remains a free agent after leaving Camp Nou in 2024, is reportedly being monitored by several top clubs, including Chelsea. Waddle acknowledges the glamour such an appointment would bring, but he remains skeptical about whether the Spaniard's coaching credentials translate to the rigors of the Premier League.
He said: “Xavi would be an exciting appointment for Newcastle United if Eddie Howe did move on. Obviously he was a great player. When it comes to his coaching obviously we’ve seen bits good and bad bits I suppose but listen I think expectations would be high”.
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Winning over the St James' Park crowd
For Waddle, the jump from La Liga or the Saudi Pro League to the North East of England is a significant hurdle that cannot be overlooked. He suggests that Newcastle's decision-makers should look for a candidate with proven experience in the domestic top flight rather than simply chasing big names. If Howe is eventually relieved of his duties, the successor will face an immediate battle to prove they understand the unique culture of the club.