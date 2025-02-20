Jose Mourinho makes a friend! Fenerbahce boss cozies up to steward during feisty Europa League clash against Anderlecht that was suspended for 15 minutes after fight broke out in stand
Jose Mourinho huddled up to a steward during the Europa League tie between Anderlecht and Fenerbahce that was marred by fighting in the stands.
- Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht paused due to fighting
- Mourinho wrapped his arm around a steward
- Turkish side into last 16