Getty Images Sport
Jose Mourinho once fly-kicked a TABLE in Chelsea dressing room in fit of rage, former Blues star reveals
- AFP
Mourinho never shied away from controversy
Chelsea won the Premier League in his debut season in west London and the Blues successfully defended their crown as Mourinho established the capital outfit as one of the best teams in England and Europe. The Portuguese boss returned for a second stint in 2013 as Chelsea won the Premier League title for a third time under his watchful eye in the 2014-15 season.
Mourinho, though, was never far from controversy, and has had his fair share of explosive moments at both Chelsea and elsewhere. The 62-year-old infamously thumbed Tito Vilanova in the eye at the height of his rivalry with Pep Guardiola during their respective spells at Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Additionally, he appeared to grab the nose of Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk last year during his time at the Fenerbahce helm. And Wright-Phillips has lifted the lid on an incident involving Mourinho during their time together at Stamford Bridge.
Mourinho 'fly-kicked table', says Wright-Phillips
Wright-Phillips came through the Manchester City ranks but left the Cityzens for Chelsea in 2005, and won the Premier League and FA Cup with the Blues before returning to City in 2008. And the former winger has revealed a remarkable incident that took place at half-time as Mourinho took his anger out on a table in the Chelsea dressing room.
"We came into the dressing room after a bad half," Wright-Phillips began on theIn The Mixer podcast. "I think I was subbed in that game. But we were all in there because nobody was allowed to go and warm up yet.
"Everybody had to be there at half-time. It was weird because Jose was in his office and we were all just sitting there and nothing was happening. It was quite quiet.
"Then he walked past as if he'd gone to the toilet and all of a sudden he came sprinting back in and fly-kicked the table. All the drinks went everywhere!
"I just looked on because I was still new at the club. I'm like, 'What just happened?' Then he just exploded... I quite like that though. I like that from a manager. Because he's showing us he cares.
"I'd rather a manager like that than the one that's quiet and talking behind your back and not explaining and not helping you get better. He would just tell you as it is. Players would crumble at that I think now."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
Mourinho 'took us off after 25 minutes'
Wright-Phillips also remembered a time where both he and then-Chelsea team-mate Joe Cole were substituted within the opening half hour of a game against Fulham. "If you weren't pulling your weight, he would walk around and say, 'You were sh*t.' And so on," Wright-Phillips continued.
"There was a situation at Fulham where I wouldn't necessarily say me and Joe Cole played badly. But we just didn't get the ball. He took us off after 25 minutes in the first half. I was laughing out of like, 'I can't believe this just happene'. Joe was raging.
"Coley was raging. But I had a little snigger, a chuckle, because I'm like, 'It's hurting me, but I've just got to hold this one'. He said that it was tactical, but it worked because we didn't lose the game. So then how do you argue with it?"
Benfica faltering under Mourinho
Wright-Phillips, the son of legendary Arsenal striker Ian Wright, left City for a second time in 2011, and returned to west London, this time to join QPR. The former England winger then jetted stateside in 2015 to play for the New York Red Bulls, before retiring in 2017 following a stint with Phoenix Rising.
Mourinho, meanwhile, is enduring a testing season back in the Benfica dugout having succeeded Bruno Lage at the Estadio da Luz helm in September. The Eagles have lost three of their last four competitive matches, falling to Braga, Porto and Juventus, and are 10 points off league leaders Porto heading into the weekend's action.
Advertisement