Soham Mukherjee

Jose Mourinho reveals approach to manage England in past - but didn't want job before Thomas Tuchel's appointment

J. MourinhoEnglandFenerbahceUEFA Nations League BSuper Lig

Jose Mourinho was approached by the FA to manage England in the past, but claimed he didn't want the job before Thomas Tuchel's appointment.

  • Mourinho had chance to lead Three Lions
  • He rejected role before Fabio Capello took charge
  • Still not keen on managing an international team
