Jose Mourinho admits football will miss Lionel Messi and discusses Julian Alvarez's Atletico Madrid situation

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has offered high praise for Lionel Messi following the Argentine World Cup winner's retirement from international duty with the Albiceleste. Speaking in a press conference ahead of his side's fixture against Real Betis, Mourinho expressed his profound admiration for the forward's enduring quality. The Portuguese coach joked that he will even have to watch Major League Soccer—a competition he is not particularly fond of—just to enjoy the twilight years of Messi's illustrious career.

"To talk about Messi is complicated," Mourinho said, highlighting how the veteran forward continues to defy expectations. "There is not much more to say, and there are no words that can describe his quality as a player."