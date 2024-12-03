'Give me a break!' - Jose Mourinho claims Turkish media wants to 'kill' him with Fenerbahce boss determined to avoid same fate as Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Besiktas
Jose Mourinho claimed that the Turkish media are out to "kill" him as the Fenerbahce boss questioned Giovanni van Bronckhorst's sacking at Besiktas.
- Mourinho not on best terms with Turkish media
- Wants to be left in 'peace'
- Has inspired his team to five consecutive wins