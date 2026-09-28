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Haaland neutralised! Jesus claims Norway are European elite after Portugal survive Oslo thriller
Jesus guides Portugal to sole possession of group lead
Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus celebrated his second consecutive victory since taking charge, leading the Nations League holders to a 2-1 win over Norway at the Ullevaal Stadium. Goals from Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos offset Erling Haaland's second-half equalizer, sending Portugal three points clear at the top of Group A4.
The victory leaves Portugal with maximum points from two matches following their opening win against Wales.
Jesus expressed immense satisfaction with his players' ability to manage high-intensity away conditions in Oslo.
- Fotoarena
Manager labels Norway European elite while analyzing Haaland threat
Speaking to Sport TV after the match, Jesus offered high praise to Stale Solbakken's side, placing Norway among Europe's premier international teams. The 72-year-old coach highlighted the defensive discipline required from centre-backs Renato Veiga and Ruben Dias to combat Haaland's physical presence.
Jesus noted that shielding the central channel with Joao Palhinha and Ruben Neves proved crucial to limiting Haaland's clear-cut chances.
"As far as I'm concerned, this Norway side is one of the top five in Europe," Jesus stated. "They've got a striker who can score at any moment. But our back line, with help from Palhinha and Neves, were very strong down the central channel. Even so, Haaland had six shots inside the box and scored from one."
Tactical substitutions aimed at third goal rather than defending
Addressing his late tactical changes, Jesus clarified that introducing fresh attacking players like Bernardo Silva was designed to catch Norway off guard rather than retreat into a low block. He emphasized that Nations League fixtures offer zero room for casual experimentation due to competitive stakes.
The manager praised Bernardo's ball retention down the central channel during late pressure.
"My substitutions were never made with the aim of defending the result, but always with the aim of making it 3-1," Jesus explained. "This isn't a friendly where coaches can experiment. Here, you try something out and it either goes well or goes badly."
- Ball Raw Images
Portugal turn attention to Copenhagen trip against Denmark
Portugal complete their match recovery in Oslo before travelling to Copenhagen to face Denmark at the Parken Stadium on Thursday. A third straight victory would firmly cement their control over Group A4.
Norway prepare to bounce back away against Wales on the same evening.
Jesus aims to maintain his 100 per cent winning start as Portugal manager.
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