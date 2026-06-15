Will Jordan Pickford take a penalty for England? David James predicts Thomas Tuchel’s shootout stance with the Three Lions on 2026 World Cup duty

Having aired a wish to do, former England keeper James - speaking on behalf of Grosvenor Sport, who offer the latest World Cup Odds - told GOAL when asked if Pickford would be placed on the list of first five takers: “I could see it, yeah.

“Do I think he's got the confidence to do it? Yes. Do I think he's got the capability to do it? Yes. Do I think Thomas Tuchel will put him in there? Do you know what, I wouldn't put it past Thomas Tuchel saying, ‘yeah fine, if you're one of our best five then do it’.”

Goalkeepers pride themselves on clean ball striking, as that remains a big part of their remit, so does it come as any surprise that they do take on added responsibility more frequently in penalty shootouts?

Responding to that question, James - who represented England on 53 occasions during his playing days - added: “Jordan Pickford is one of the best strikers accuracy wise, technical strikers, I think in the game, from goalkeeping definitely, but I think his passing capability is up there with a lot of outfield players. With regards to other goalkeepers, I wouldn't say they're as good or anywhere near as good in fact, so it doesn't surprise me that the goalies don't take them.

“However, it's only 12 yards and all you need to do is put it in the top corner, so I don't see what all the fuss is about. But you'd like to think, especially at an international level - just to protect the goalkeepers union - that you could find five better outfield players than the goalkeeper to step up for those first penalties.”