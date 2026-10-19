AFP
Jordan Henderson issues defiant England warning as veteran midfielder thrives under Xabi Alonso at Chelsea
Henderson shines as Chelsea secure vital away win
The 36-year-old has enjoyed a resurgence under Xabi Alonso following his surprise summer switch from Brentford. Fresh from scoring a brace and providing an assist in last week's emphatic 5-1 rout of Bournemouth, the veteran midfielder made his third start for the Blues during a fiercely-contested 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, securing the club's first top-flight clean sheet since January.
Chelsea's triumph on Merseyside was sealed by Pedro Neto's second-half brace. The winger opened the scoring just 44 seconds after the restart before registering his first Premier League double in the 90th minute by pouncing on a deflected Henderson free-kick. The match was marred by a serious head injury to goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez following a sickening collision with Jarrad Branthwaite.
- Getty Images Sport
'I still feel like I can play at the highest level'
Having missed out on recent Nations League squads due to limited minutes, Henderson remains in contact with England boss Tuchel. The former Liverpool captain is adamant his international career is far from over and intends to fight for his place.
"I will always have the desire for England," Henderson stated. "I still feel like I can play at the highest level but I have to do a job at Chelsea and put in good performances and wait and see. England's always an honour and a big thing for me. If I feel like I'm playing at the highest level of course I would always want to be involved."
He added on his hopes for an eventual recall: "As long as I am playing and feeling good then I would always want to give myself a chance [of a call up]. Of course, that's up to the manager and the decisions he makes on the squad and everything. I have just got to keep putting in good performances and then take it as it comes."
Silencing the Stamford Bridge doubters
When Chelsea strayed from their youth-focused recruitment strategy to sign Henderson, critics unfairly suggested he was brought in merely as a dressing-room cheerleader to enforce squad standards. However, following his recent commanding displays, the veteran is determined to let his football do the talking.
"I'm enjoying the challenge. I think a lot of people spoke about the move when I came but for me I've just got to do my talking on the pitch," he continued. "It helps when you're playing with top players around you and I feel like the team's really coming together.
"I don't really think too much about what other people say. I have just as important a role as every other player on the team, I've just got to bring whatever I bring.
"But they also help me as well. It's not all me coming here to help younger players, younger players can also help experienced players. I'm still learning, and I'm still improving.
"There are going to be so many different opinions I just try and use it as fuel, use it as energy, to prove people wrong again. I just want to do my business on the pitch. That's where I do the talking really."
- AFP
A crucial run of heavyweight clashes
Chelsea now face a gruelling test of their credentials as they prepare for three consecutive matches against traditional 'Big Six' rivals. Alonso's men take on Tottenham this Saturday before locking horns with Liverpool in the EFL Cup fourth round. They will then close out a demanding October schedule by welcoming Manchester United to Stamford Bridge, offering Henderson the perfect stage to impress Tuchel ahead of the next international break.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting