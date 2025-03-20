Does Jordan Henderson have anything to offer England other than 'card tricks and quizzes'? Inside Thomas Tuchel's controversial recall of the much-maligned Ajax midfielder

The decision to bring the ex-Liverpool captain back into the Three Lions fold has taken everyone by surprise, but maybe there's method to the madness

Four years have passed since Roy Keane questioned Jordan Henderson's presence in the England squad for Euro 2020. "I've heard people say they want him around the place - but for what?" the Irishman asked on ITV. "Does he do card tricks? Does he have a sing-song? Does he do quizzes in the evenings?"

Here we are again, though, wondering what Henderson has done to convince new England boss Thomas Tuchel that he warranted a recall to the national team set-up at 34 years of age. At least back in 2021, it wasn't Henderson's quality that was the concern, but his fitness, as the then-Liverpool captain had only just recovered from an operation on his groin that sidelined him for nearly three months.

Now, though, there is legitimate doubt over whether Henderson can still cut it at the very highest level. After all, his legs appeared to be going even before he left Merseyside for the Middle East in the summer of 2023.

However, Henderson is the skipper of an Ajax side presently six points clear at the top of the Eredivisie, so is there some method to the apparent madness of ending the veteran midfielder's international exile at the expense of younger and more exciting options such as Conor Gallagher, Elliot Anderson, Angel Gomes and Adam Wharton?

Below, GOAL explores the most contentious call of Tuchel's first squad announcement...