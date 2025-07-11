Jordan Henderson is back! Brentford win race to bring ex-Liverpool captain back to Premier League after ending Ajax spell early J. Henderson Brentford Liverpool Ajax Premier League Transfers

Jordan Henderson is set for a Premier League return, with Brentford winning the race to sign the 35-year-old former Liverpool captain. Following his short stint at Ajax, Henderson prioritised a move back to England, and will join the Bees on a two-year deal. The free agent completed his medical over the weekend, with an official announcement due next week.