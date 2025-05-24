'Not a bad day' - Jordan Henderson puts aside Ajax misery to celebrate with Jobe Bellingham as Sunderland promoted back to Premier League after dramatic Championship play-off win
Jordan Henderson celebrated Sunderland's promotion back to the Premier League at Wembley along with Jobe Bellingham.
- Sunderland edged out Sheffield at Wembley
- Tom Watson scored the winner deep in stoppage time
- Henderson did not miss out on celebrating the success