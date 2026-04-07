Jonathan Rowe dreaming of Premier League return but Bologna forward hoping to catch Thomas Tuchel's eye to seal spot in England's World Cup squad

Born in the shadow of Wembley Stadium, Rowe’s connection to the national team began long before he turned professional. Growing up, the famous arch was visible from his childhood garden, and he even served as a mascot during a 2013 friendly between England and Brazil.

Now, with Thomas Tuchel at the helm and the World Cup looming, the 22-year-old is desperate to graduate from the Under-21s to the senior squad on time for the tournament in North America.

"Yes, there are two months left and I will try to attract the coach's attention as much as possible," Rowe stated regarding his World Cup ambitions. His development has been shaped by a focus on "arrogance on the field" balanced with humility off it.

He noted: "The fear of wasting my qualities pushed me to always give my best every day, so as not to have regrets when I would look back at my career or my life. I think it shows when I play."

Rowe has been key for the England U21s but has not featured for the side since helping guide the Young Lions to the European Championship crown in the summer of 2025.