Forget John Stones' equaliser - Rodri's injury could be the title-race game-changer for Man City: Winners and losers as champions sweat on the Spanish star's fitness while Arsenal count the cost of Leandro Trossard's brain-less red card

Pep Guardiola's side may have rescued a point at the death against the Gunners, but the loss of the midfielder could prove hugely damaging long-term

And breathe. After last season's rather lifeless affairs, many expected Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta to serve up another drab 'showdown' on Sunday as Manchester City hosted the team many expect to be their closest title rivals yet again, Arsenal. What took place, however, was a breathless game that had pretty much everything, and that ended in a 2-2 draw after John Stones' dramatic, stoppage-time equaliser.

It's a result that both teams can be happy with. City were on the cusp of suffering a first Premier League loss at home since November 2022, and given they played the whole second half against 10 men, they would have fancied themselves to turn the game around after the break and move five points clear of the Gunners.

Arsenal, meanwhile, held firm after Leandro Trossard's frustrating red card as they produced an outstanding defensive rearguard against wave after wave of City attacks, and the fact they came away with a point given the circumstances should be celebrated, despite the heart-breaking ending to the match from their perspective.

And yet amongst all of that, perhaps the most important moment in terms of the destination of this season's title came all the way back in the 20th minute, when Rodri limped from the field after going down holding his knee inside his own penalty area while defending a corner. The Ballon d'Or contender looked in serious pain as he writhed on the floor, and a potentially long absence could leave City vulnerable given Rodri's importance to Guardiola's machine.

