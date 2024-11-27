Manchester City v Feyenoord - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

'Free us from this Johan dogsh*t football!' - Man City fans hoping for Liverpool defeat so Pep Guardiola is SACKED as under-fire coach is labelled a 'bald fraud' after shock Feyenoord draw

P. GuardiolaManchester CityFeyenoordChampions LeagueLiverpool vs Manchester CityLiverpoolPremier League

Manchester City fans are hoping for Pep Guardiola to be sacked after the English champions' 3-3 draw with Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • City lost 3-0 lead to draw with Feyenoord
  • Guardiola's side winless in six matches
  • Fans hope they lose title clash with Liverpool
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

Stan Sport AU logo
166 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More