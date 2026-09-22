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'This is a new beginning!' – Joey Veerman speaks out after landing dream Netherlands recall
Veerman secures Oranje return following Dortmund move
Joey Veerman has officially returned to the Netherlands national team squad following a two-year international absence. The 27-year-old midfielder completed a high-profile summer transfer from PSV to Borussia Dortmund, establishing himself quickly in Germany to convince new national coach Xavi.
Veerman's last international appearance came during the Euro 2024 semi-final against England.
Having arrived at the national training center in Zeist, the midfielder expressed absolute delight at reuniting with his international team-mates.
- Getty Images Sport
Midfielder refuses to look back and embraces new chapter
Speaking to ESPN upon his return, Veerman dismissed any frustration regarding the time passed since his previous selection. The former PSV star stressed that his move to Germany provided the ideal platform to reignite his international career.
Veerman insisted he remains focused entirely on establishing himself in Xavi's squad.
"I made a great transfer, and now it is a new beginning for me with the Dutch national team," Veerman stated. "So why would I look back on that? There is absolutely no point. That transfer to Dortmund has been amazing for me."
Bundesliga intensity provides key tactical step-up
Veerman highlighted the stark contrast in physical demands and competitive depth between the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie and the Bundesliga. Settled in Germany with his family, the midfielder noted that training routines require far greater application.
He cited home fixtures against lower-tier German sides like Paderborn as evidence of the league's overall quality.
"It's different training, different intensity," Veerman added. "You do notice now that it is different in the German league. Playing at home against Paderborn is different from playing at home with PSV against lower teams in the Eredivisie."
- AFP
Veerman eyes double-pivot role under Xavi's guidance
After attending initial group tactical meetings with Xavi, Veerman praised the new manager's focus on ball possession and offensive structure. Having operated consistently in a two-man central midfield at Dortmund, the 27-year-old hopes to earn minutes in his preferred deep-lying position.
The Netherlands prepare for their upcoming Nations League fixtures with Veerman eager to feature.
Veerman looks to translate his strong German club form onto the international stage.
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