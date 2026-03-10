Joey Barton arrested on suspicion of wounding after alleged golf club fight

The Daily Mail reports that Barton was “one of two men held after an altercation close to Huyton and Prescot Golf Club”. They go on to report that emergency services were called following reports of an assault.

According to the Mail, “an argument started inside the clubhouse”. As the alleged confrontation escalated, “there is a suggestion that a weapon was subsequently produced from outside the building and that Barton may have been acting in self-defence”.

One man is said to have been taken to hospital for “assessment of injuries to his face and ribs”. An investigation into what occurred has been opened.