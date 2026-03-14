'Very unusual' - Joe Cole calls out Arne Slot for trying to 'fix' Liverpool with new signings despite having won Premier League

Speaking to Paddy Power, Cole expressed his bewilderment at the lack of stability following a championship-winning season. He suggested that part of the responsibility for a lack of progress in 2025-26 rests with the manager.

"Liverpool traditionally stick with their managers and it's unusual because there have been massive changes at the club. I think Arne Slot has got to take some of the responsibility," Cole said. "When you win the Premier League and start the first game of the next season with four changes in your side, it's a very unusual role to take."

"Because even if you're bringing players in, you have the ability to bed them in because you're Champions, you've got a good team and you don't need to fix much, if anything at all. I thought he was over-exuberant in trying to get all of his players bedded in, rather than just doing it over the first six months. Then you would get more of an evolution rather than a revolution. So, he has to shoulder some of that blame, but so do the players."