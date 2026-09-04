More than just a ride! The secret reason why Joao Neves arrived at PSG training in a humble cargo van revealed

Citing A Bola, prominent French influencer Djamel, who enjoys close ties to the Parisian outfit, revealed the noble intention behind the midfielder's choice of vehicle: "Just to let you know: Joao Neves did, in fact, drive a van to the Campus, but there was a reason behind all this. A reason that makes us admire him even more and shows what an extraordinary human being he is."

Djamel further explained the cargo's charitable purpose: "The two-time European champion had hundreds of items in the back of the van that he delivered to charities supported by the PSG Foundation!"