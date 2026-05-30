AFP
Joao Neves criticises Arsenal tactics as PSG celebrate historic Champions League double
Neves takes aim at Gunners approach
Neves did not mince his words following the French giants' second consecutive Champions League title. Speaking after a gruelling encounter that was eventually decided by a penalty shootout, the Portuguese international suggested that only one team turned up with the intention of playing attacking football.
The 21-year-old was vocal about what he perceived as a lack of ambition from Mikel Arteta's side throughout the 120 minutes of play. "The emotion is there. It's the second time that I've been the champion of Europe. It's not even the victory that makes me happy, but playing with such teammates, staff, and management does. Coming here was the best choice I made in my life. I love everything here. We deserved it today, because PSG was the only one who wanted to play," Neves told M6.
- AFP
History made in the French capital
The victory marks a significant milestone for PSG, who have now successfully defended the biggest prize in club football. After a 1-1 draw across regulation and extra time, the Parisians held their nerve to secure a 4-3 win in the shootout, leaving Arsenal heartbroken in their search for a maiden European Cup.
Neves reflected on the journey to this second title, noting that the pressure of being defending champions made the path much more difficult than their initial triumph. He explained: "This year, it was different. It was more difficult, more physical. We were European champions, so we defended our title. We are in the history of PSG."
A celebratory mood for the champions
While the midfielder was providing his post-match analysis, the celebratory atmosphere was interrupted by a light-hearted moment. PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos gatecrashed the interview, jumping on the youngster's back to celebrate the achievement, highlighting the strong bond within the club's hierarchy and playing squad.
Despite the physical toll of the match, Neves was eager to get back to the dressing room and continue the festivities with his fellow players. "We are all happy. I want to enjoy it with my teammates now," he added with a laugh after the brief interruption from Campos.
Arsenal left empty-handed
For Arsenal, the defeat represents a bitter pill to swallow after coming so close to ending their European hoodoo. Despite a disciplined defensive performance that limited PSG for large periods, the Gunners were ultimately unable to find the clinical edge required to dethrone the reigning champions in the high-stakes environment of a shootout.
Their offensive struggles were laid bare by the numbers, as Arsenal’s possession average of just 24.7% was their lowest in any match under Mikel Arteta where they had 11 men on the pitch throughout.