Frustrated Joao Cancelo storms down Camp Nou tunnel after Barcelona's presentation snub

The reason for the sudden change of plans quickly emerged from the local media. According to Spanish journalist Victor Navarro, Barcelona fully intended to unveil Cancelo alongside the rest of the squad, but were unable to proceed because the full-back's registration remained incomplete.

The reports confirmed that Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal had already agreed with Cancelo to terminate his contract, which was due to expire at the end of the season. This agreement was reached in exchange for the Portuguese star waiving the rest of his dues. However, the final paperwork for his switch to Barcelona has not yet been finalised. This unexpected administrative delay meant that Cancelo officially remained an Al-Hilal player at the time of the presentation.



