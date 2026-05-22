'We're not going to allow this!' - Barcelona president promises to Florentino Perez's 'grotesque' attack and accuses Real Madrid chief of covering up club's failures

Laporta did not hide his frustration when discussing Perez’s press conference and Madrid’s handling of the Negreira case.

"I think it was grotesque, but it had a strategy," Laporta said, as quoted by Marca. "The one I mentioned... it was meant to divert attention from two years without winning anything, and this has them very worried.

"They have to justify the unjustifiable somehow, and the best way is to stir up trouble and throw everything at Barcelona. We're not going to allow this. I'm sure we at the club will react."