JJ Gabriel 'more than capable' of step up to Man Utd senior team as Darren Fletcher insists 'amazing' 15-year-old has 'major future'
The rise of a Carrington crown jewel
Gabriel has emerged as the standout star of United's latest academy crop, scoring 21 league goals for the U18s. The teenage forward was named the Under-18 Premier League Player of the Season on Tuesday. Gabriel is also a record breaker, having become the youngest scorer in United's FA Youth Cup history when he found the net against Peterborough United in December.
Ahead of the FA Youth Cup final against rivals Manchester City on Thursday, Fletcher was full of praise for the youngster’s impact. "JJ’s an amazing talent and has an enthusiasm for football that he brings to the pitch every day: to learn, to want to play and be on the ball," Fletcher said to The Athletic. "He’s been a pleasure to work with. He’s a fantastic kid."
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Fletcher predicts senior roles for academy stars
Fletcher has suggested that Gabriel and several other academy stars are ready to rub shoulders with the senior squad. The teenage prodigy has already been integrated into training sessions with the first team under the watchful eye of Michael Carrick.
Regarding the possibility of the youngsters joining the senior pre-season tour this summer, Fletcher revealed: “All our players are capable of going on pre-season, not just JJ. It’ll depend on who else is selected and what he needs for his next step. Getting variation in your development is really important. We want him to go up there and thrive. We need to get him in the position to do that, and even if he doesn’t, that’s not the end of the world. We always need to be careful. They need to experience that, but it’s making sure it’s at the right time, and understanding why and what the needs are.
“Once you get thrown in there, you’re judged very, very quickly, rightly or wrongly. It’s important that we do right by his development. JJ’s more than capable to go in, as are a lot of our young players. They all get experiences with the first team. It goes under the radar how many of our young players get tastes of the first team.”
Managing the hype around Gabriel
Gabriel has been the standout performer for the Under-18s this term, but Fletcher is keen to keep the youngster's feet on the ground despite his incredible goalscoring record. The coach is impressed by the player's mentality and his willingness to keep learning at such a tender age.
Fletcher added: “We have to remember he’s a kid and also, he’s been part of a really good team. JJ has recognised the amount of help he’s had from team-mates to get on the ball into those positions to score goals. We’ve got a lot of good players. JJ has scored the goals, and goals always get the limelight. He’s bought into - as all the attacking players have - the out-of-possession stuff, the real team ethos. JJ takes constructive criticism fantastically and I’ve got a great relationship with him. He has a major future.”
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Chido Obi and the path to maturity
Alongside Gabriel, Chido Obi has also made a massive impact, scoring four goals in four games during the Youth Cup run. The 18-year-old's attitude has particularly impressed the coaching staff, especially after he requested to play for the Under-18s when an Under-21 fixture was postponed, showing a maturity that belies his years.
“The most pleasing thing about that one with Chido was (that) the Under-21s game got cancelled the day before and he messaged me wanting to play,” Fletcher said. “I thought it was amazing for Chido to want to play in the game, to not think the 18s was beneath him. That shows how mature he is, which comes with age.”