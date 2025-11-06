'It's gone crazy' - Ex-Lioness Jill Scott weighs in on Mary Earps-Hannah Hampton controversy after release of PSG goalkeeper's book

Scott joined the debate and told this week's Stick to Football podcast: "It’s gone crazy. Obviously, Mary's brought out a book where she's told her side of the story about Hannah Hampton being left out after the Euros, and then Sarina saying she was going to bring her back in, and since then it’s just escalated so much. But I’ve seen a lot of the girls do interviews, and I think their opinions are that if things happen in-house, they should stay in-house.

"If you asked Hannah, she’d have a version. Sarina would have a version, and Mary would have a version. Hannah’s a fantastic keeper and I think she came in and there was pressure on her to perform when Mary wasn’t there, and there’s all this pressure on Hannah to perform as a young keeper in that Euros; she was absolutely fantastic. Sarina's left her out of a camp and come back in, will people look at that as good management? But the way it’s all going, it's just kind of blew up.

She added: "When I’m watching Mary’s interview she’s saying, 'Please don’t look at clickbait, read the story,' because she says Hannah’s a fantastic keeper, Sarina look at what’s she’s won - she doesn’t want to question Sarina. So sometimes we can see a headline and a small snippet and think she’s coming at her."