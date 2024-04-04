Jesse Lingard FC Seoul 2024Getty
Richard Mills

'This sh*t gets overwhelming' - Jesse Lingard posts response after FC Seoul boss brutally says he 'isn't a footballer' and ex-Man Utd star undergoes electrotherapy amid setback

Jesse LingardFC SeoulK-League 1

Jesse Lingard sent a defiant response on social media after FC Seoul boss Kim Gi-dong said the ex-Manchester United man "isn't a football player".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Lingard's move to FC Seoul not gone to plan
  • His manager says he 'isn't a football player'
  • Ex-Man Utd man posts defiant message

Editors' Picks