VIDEO: Jesse Lingard loves to dance! Ex-Man Utd star cracks out fresh celebration after scoring pinpoint goal for FC Seoul

Lingard’s journey from Old Trafford to Seoul is one of the most unexpected career arcs of the modern era. Once a Manchester United academy graduate who scored in FA Cup finals and danced on the World Cup stage with England, Lingard found himself adrift after leaving United in 2022. A difficult year at Nottingham Forest was followed by nearly eight months without a club, with failed training spells, collapsed talks, and no concrete contract offers that matched his expectations or ambitions.

By early 2024, Lingard reached a breaking point and decided to sign for the South Korean giants.

His start, however, was rocky. Lingard lacked fitness, struggled for minutes, and even received stinging public criticism from manager Kim Gi-dong, who questioned his work rate and commitment. Soon after, a meniscus injury required surgery, threatening to derail his entire K League adventure. But the setback became a turning point. Lingard returned sharper, hungrier, and fully bought into Seoul’s demanding style of play.

However, soon he had become so influential, on and off the pitch, that he was named temporary captain, a rare honour for a foreign player. Shirt sales exploded, attendances surged, and the “Lingard Zone” was created in the stadium to satisfy fan demand. More importantly, his performances steadily improved.

By the 2025 season, Lingard was no longer a novelty or a marketing figure; he was FC Seoul’s heartbeat. His achievement of reaching double-digit league goals for the first time at age 33 is a testament to his revival. Far from fading out of relevance, Lingard has reinvented himself in East Asia as both a leader and a star attraction.